UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Committee Of HRSP Passes Resolution Against India

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Working Committee of HRSP passes resolution against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Working Committee of Human Rights Society of Pakistan (HRSP) has passed a resolution condemning the India's attempt to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday by HRSP, the society appreciated the statement of US President on Kashmir issue.

Society urged that Red Cross Society and Red Crescent Society of Pakistan must be approached for medical and other help for the people of (IoK).

It is pertinent to mention here that Working committee of HRSP under the chairmanship of Syed Asim Zafar on the recommendation of sub-committee of the society comprising Justice (retd) Muneer A Sheikh, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, others and endorsed by HRSP chairman S.M. Zafar has passed the resolution.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

2 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

3 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

5 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

5 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.