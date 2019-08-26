Working Committee of HRSP passes resolution against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Working Committee of Human Rights Society of Pakistan (HRSP) has passed a resolution condemning the India's attempt to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday by HRSP, the society appreciated the statement of US President on Kashmir issue.

Society urged that Red Cross Society and Red Crescent Society of Pakistan must be approached for medical and other help for the people of (IoK).

It is pertinent to mention here that Working committee of HRSP under the chairmanship of Syed Asim Zafar on the recommendation of sub-committee of the society comprising Justice (retd) Muneer A Sheikh, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, others and endorsed by HRSP chairman S.M. Zafar has passed the resolution.