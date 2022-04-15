Working for betterment of Pakistan through mutual cooperation: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP leaders have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said working for betterment of Pakistan through consultation and mutual cooperation is the top priority of his government.

He was talking to former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PPP leaders congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister thanked them for their cooperation in forming the government.

Earlier, the PM directed the economic team to prepare a comprehensive reforms strategy for betterment of economy on emergency basis.

Chairing a high level meeting on the current economic situation in Islamabad on Thursday, he assured to take steps on emergency basis to stabilize the economy.

The Prime Minister said that steps should be taken at all cost to improve the economic condition of common man.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to take steps on priority basis to check inflation.

The Finance Ministry briefed the Prime Minister about the current economic condition of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif voiced concerns on disturbing economic indicators.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Bilal Kiani and relevant high ranking officers.