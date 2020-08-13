MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University Acting Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Ahmad Ejaz Masood on Tursday said that all of us were rendering services for the development of the country as envisioned by founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said this in a cake cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations under the auspices of Paeds Medicine deptt here.

Dr Ahmad informed that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was jugular vein of Pakistan adding that each one of us will stand by them in their cause of freedom.

"We are all one under national flag" he stated.

On this occasion a cake designed like national flag was cut. Besides NMU registrar, Dr Waqar Rabbani, a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics attended the ceremony.

Senior Registrar, Dr Sajid Akhtar conducted the proceedings.