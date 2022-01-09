Working group for citrus development meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The first meeting of working group formed for the development of citrus and increase in exports was held here on Sunday with Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sargodha Shoaib Niswana, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi, Director Citrus Research Institute Mohammad Nawaz Mekan, President Kinnow Growers Association Hamid Saleem Warraich and among other members.

The working group was formed under the direction of Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed, which would come up with useful suggestions to address the problems of citrus growers and increase the productivity.

The meeting agreed to include representatives of Irrigation department and other departments concerned in the working group.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi directed the members to submit their recommendations in writing.

He said that citrus sector development programme was being formulated with a view to formulatesmall, medium and long term plans for the development of citrus growers and exporters.