Working Group Formed For Artificial Rain In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) As part of efforts to control smog, the Punjab government has formed a working group comprising representatives of relevant federal, provincial departments and military organizations to execute the project of artificial rain in Lahore.

The decision to establish the working group was made in a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed progress on the projects of artificial rain and installation of smog reduction towers in Lahore. The administrative secretaries of various departments including environment protection, agriculture, finance and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to prevent smog, adding that joint efforts were needed to control environmental pollution. He said that the cooperation of federal and military institutions in efforts to prevent smog in Punjab was commendable.

Officials of the Environmental Protection Department gave a briefing on cloud seeding and cloud ionization methods for artificial rain. They said that the first trial for cloud seeding was expected in four to six weeks. They mentioned that the cloud seeding through a chemical process using aircraft was highly dependent on weather conditions and cloud formation.

The officials said that an MoU with a Dubai-based company was in the final stages and in the next six weeks a trial of cloud unionization would be carried out at selected locations in Lahore through use of five systems to be provided by the company. They said that a team of experts would visit China next month for the feasibility of installation of smog reduction towers in Lahore. They concluded that a cell was being established in the Environment Protection Department to monitor the projects.

