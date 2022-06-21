UrduPoint.com

Working Hard To Restore The Economy:MNA

June 21, 2022

Working hard to restore the economy:MNA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly NA-90,Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Tuesday said that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take all important measures to resolve the energy and inflation issues.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday at his residence, Hamid said the government would develop a long term planning to address poverty related multiple issues being faced by the people due to the poor-policies of Imran Khan's government.

He said all out efforts were being made to ensure the commodities available at affordable rates in the market.

He said that the last government had made tough agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the people were facing multiple problems.

He assured that incumbent government would make soft agreements with the International Lender Agency (IMF) to put the country back on the path of progress.

