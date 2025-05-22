Working hours for special children schools reduced

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Department of Special Education (DSE) has reduced the working hours of schools for special children.

From Thursday (today), schools for special children will start at 8 am and will close at 12 pm while on Friday the schools will close at 11:30 am.

The DSE sources said that new working hours will be in effect until the schools close before the summer holidays.

Furthermore the concerned authorities are considering to impose a ban on holding summer camps during the vacations for special children, they said.

However the parents of the special children have appealed to the government to make arrangement for their special children to receive physical, speech or behavior therapy sessions during these vacations, as earlier-practice, education authorities do not allow special schools to function during summer vacations.

"We urge the government to provide special needs that are required for specialized academic services," they said and also urged regular therapeutic support.

The parents further told APP that some children with cerebral palsy need physical and occupational therapy not only to make better use of their motor abilities but also to prevent contractures or deterioration of their muscles and bones.