Working Hours Of BRT Peshawar During Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :On the first day of Eid, BRT service will start from Karkhano Markets and Chamkani at 10.00 am, a spokesperson Trans Peshawar told media men here on Friday.

He said the BRT routes including ER1, DR 7, SR 8, ER9, ER 10 will be closed in all three days of the Eid-ul-Fitr while on the remaining direct routes, the service will start from the corridor at 10.

00 am on the first day of Eid.

He said, on the second day of Eid, the service will start as usual at 6,00 am. The company strives to provide the best travel facility to the passengers even during Eid days, spokesperson Trans Peshawar said.

