Working of 'E-Khidmat Markaz' reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has visited E-Khidmat Markaz to review the process of receiving applications relating to seeking departmental approvals and NOCs of private housing schemes and proposed buildings plans.

Senior Manager E-Khidmat Markaz Khawar Hafeez briefed the DG FDA about the methodology of process of applications regarding construction sector.

FSD DG appreciated the facilities and said that the E-Khidmat Markaz was delivering services as per international standard. He said that present government had taken beneficial step of introducing E-system for receiving applications relating to seeking departmental approval and NOC to promote the construction sector.

He informed that the concerned departments had been made bound to decide the applicants within given days otherwise they would be held responsible for unnecessary delay.

He explained that the applications regarding approval of private housing schemes, proposed plans of residential and commercial buildings, building completion certificates issuance and approval of commercialization of properties were being submitted in E-Khidmat Markaz under the government policy.

He said that Punjab government was monitoring this system closely and the element of corruption would also be eliminated through this process. Now the applicants would not visit concerned offices, he added.

Senior Manager Khawar Hafeez informed that more than services of 28 government departments were being provided in E-Khidmat Markaz.