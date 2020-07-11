UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Of 'E-Khidmat Markaz' Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:13 AM

Working of 'E-Khidmat Markaz' reviewed

FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has visited E-Khidmat Markaz to review the process of receiving applications relating to seeking departmental approvals and NOCs of private housing schemes and proposed buildings plans

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has visited E-Khidmat Markaz to review the process of receiving applications relating to seeking departmental approvals and NOCs of private housing schemes and proposed buildings plans.

Senior Manager E-Khidmat Markaz Khawar Hafeez briefed the DG FDA about the methodology of process of applications regarding construction sector.

FSD DG appreciated the facilities and said that the E-Khidmat Markaz was delivering services as per international standard. He said that present government had taken beneficial step of introducing E-system for receiving applications relating to seeking departmental approval and NOC to promote the construction sector.

He informed that the concerned departments had been made bound to decide the applicants within given days otherwise they would be held responsible for unnecessary delay.

He explained that the applications regarding approval of private housing schemes, proposed plans of residential and commercial buildings, building completion certificates issuance and approval of commercialization of properties were being submitted in E-Khidmat Markaz under the government policy.

He said that Punjab government was monitoring this system closely and the element of corruption would also be eliminated through this process. Now the applicants would not visit concerned offices, he added.

Senior Manager Khawar Hafeez informed that more than services of 28 government departments were being provided in E-Khidmat Markaz.

Related Topics

Corruption Government Of Punjab Visit Noc Government Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Punjab cabinet committee on law approves several a ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on I ..

3 minutes ago

6 medical stores inspected, 2 suspicious drugs sam ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings seas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.