Working On Common Sign Language For Hearing Impaired Persons: SA To CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:21 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that provincial government was working on a common sign language and in the first phase, 4000 words would be introduced

He expressed these views in the statement on the occasion of World Sign Language Day here on Thursday.

Sadiq Ali Memon said that interpreters would be trained to assist hearing impaired persons and these interpreters would be posted in different departments.

He said that special attention was being paid to hearing impaired children in educational centers run by DEPD Sindh.

"The hearing impaired persons are an integral part of society. We are committed to work for the welfare of the hearing impaired persons", he added.

He added that Sindh was the first province in Pakistan to issue driving licenses to hearing impaired persons.

All stakeholders in the community should cooperate with hearing impaired persons.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh said that the people should cooperate with the Sindh government in making hearing impaired persons useful citizens of the society.

