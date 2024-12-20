Working Women Day Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) On National Working Women’s Day, a ceremony was organized by the Punjab Department of Women Development at the Government University of Home Economics (UHE) to pay tribute to the struggles, achievements, and contributions of women.
Women from various fields and civil society participated in a panel discussion, highlighting the challenges faced by working women and discussing potential solutions. Students from different universities in Punjab delivered speeches on the topic.
Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Taimoor stated that working women are not just those employed in offices but also those working at home, as they equally deserve recognition as working women.
She emphasized that women work simultaneously on multiple fronts, making it essential to acknowledge and encourage their contributions.
Sadia Taimoor further noted that two key projects of the Department of Women Development, Working Women Hostels and Daycare Centers, play a vital role in facilitating women. She shared that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has allocated 1 billion rupees for the daycare project, under which an additional 600 daycare centers will be established across Punjab, while 500 centers have already been set up.
