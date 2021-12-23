UrduPoint.com

"Working Women Day" Observed In CP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:34 PM

"Working Women Day" observed in CP

"National Working Women Day" being observed in Prisons Staff Training Academy (PSTA), Haripur with the collaboration of Social Welfare Department in Central Prison (CP), said a press release issued here on Thursday

All women staff of Central Prison (CP) Haripur, Lady DSP Haripur police, DO SWD, representatives of other government departments, NGOs, CSOs and social activists also attended.

During the ceremony acknowledgement certificates were given to all women staff including Class-IV of CP Haripur.

The speakers highlighted the role of working women in the society.

The host of the programme, Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam in his concluding remarks said this day is being observed on the special directives of Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas to create awareness among the working women particularly prisons staff about their role in the country's development and acknowledge and appreciate their struggle.

He said that his department has provided conducive environment for women staff.

