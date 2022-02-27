Working women demand to set up more public sector hostels in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Several working women organizations Sunday demanded of the authority concerned to set up more public sector hostels in the Federal capital to address the accommodation issues of working women.

According to them, due to lack of public sector accommodations or poor facilities, the private hostels have been getting high amounts from women as rent.

Sadia Hussain, working women said that many of the women came from other cities for sake of job and they are forced to live in public sector hostel which are not sufficient for large number of women in federal capital.

She said that "I had no other choice but to take private room, for which I has to pay 15,000 per month in meager salary".

She said that beside heavy amount, they have to face poor facilities like un hygienic food, laundry issues, combined washrooms and security issues.

Another working women Nooren said that she has been searching for public sector hostels since 3 years but she could not get it, so she forced to live in private room.

She said that existing public sector hostels were not enough for thousands of working women hailing from other cities , residing in federal capital.

She said that private hostel charge hefty amount which some of women could not afford, therefore she demanded to the government to take notice of their long standing issue to allot more hostel for their urgent need.

When contacted, an official of Ministry of Human Rights said the ministry has already allocated various places to construct more hostel for women and it would be done very soon.