KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The district administration and the Women Chamber of Commerce Khanewal have joined hands to organize a Working Women Expo on Feb 9 in the city to enable women showcase their handmade products.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman chaired a meeting here on Monday to discuss arrangements for the expo.

President Women Chamber of Commerce Khanewal, Sadia Ali, and advisor Fiza Mumtaz apprised the meeting about the expo plan. The deputy commissioner asked the officials and women chamber office bearers to get multinational companies on board for the expo.

The expo would be an opportunity for local craftswomen to start their journey to financial independence by showcasing their handmade products and find potential buyers, the DC said.