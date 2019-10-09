UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Women Face Issue Of Public Sector Hostels In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Working women face issue of public sector hostels in Quetta

Women who came from different parts of Balochistan to get jobs are facing accommodation issues due to lack of public sector hostels in Quetta city

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Women who came from different parts of Balochistan to get jobs are facing accommodation issues due to lack of public sector hostels in Quetta city. Women who mostly come to earn decent livelihood for their families are residing in highly rented private hostels that make it difficult for working women to manage their expenses within limited income. They had urged the departments concerned to set up public hostels in the provincial capital in to cater their housing needs.

Mehwish Baloch, a working woman said most of the women working in Quetta belonged to a humble background and could not bear heavy rents charged by the owners of private hostels. "I am earning some twenty thousand rupees per month and spend some thirty percent of my salary for fulfilling my accommodation needs.

Its truly despicable as I could not support my family when a hefty amount of my salary is being spent on paying rent of my house," she remarked.

Sanam Magsi, a private school teacher said she had to travel 20 kilometers away from Quetta daily to reach her residence as the provincial government had failed to build hostels in the main city. She alleged that the government had been neglecting welfare of women because it failed to provide basic facilities, transportation service to the women in the areas.

"There has been no progress on the establishment of centres for women in Quetta. The government has planned a pink bus service but no funds were earmarked for the project in the current fiscal year," said an official of Balochistan government. Similarly, women centres in Quetta, Sibi and Khuzdar, women enclave in Quetta and working women hostels in the province were in the cold storage too, he added.

According to Khadija Nasir, a public servant, told females in the conservative society of Balochistan were even deprived of basic civic needs. She urged the authorities concerned to rectify the situation and provide them appropriate shelters by follow suiting the Federal government. She asked the government to establish baby care centres in Quetta and other cities of the province.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani said that the government had allocated Rs 600 million in the current PSDP to establish hostels for working women at divisional headquarters of the province.

An official of Women Development Balochistan said that his department was trying to get land in Quetta for various women-related projects. He said that the government's priority was to provide safe working environment for women.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Rent Progress Nasir Sibi Khuzdar Women Family From Government Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

17 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan cooperating to promote agro-based ..

3 minutes ago

German chemical industry sketches costly carbon-ne ..

3 minutes ago

China's interbank treasure bond index closes highe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.