UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Working Women Facing Hardships At Offices Due To Lack Of Facilities In Baluchistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Working women facing hardships at offices due to lack of facilities in Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Special working women were facing several hardships at offices in Baluchistan due to deficiency of required facilities and demanded of the authorities concerned to formulate a mechanism to address their issues.

Similarly, special working women residential places were neither constructed by the concerned departments according to special persons needs nor offices were built keeping in view their requirements.

Talking to APP here,Sana Ahmad a special working woman said mostly offices do not have special ramps for easy access of disabled women and added that it is a big headache for them to approach offices with the help of colleagues which is not possible on daily basis.

She said that all required facilities should be added in the buildings to make it disabled friendly.

Another woman working with a private firm, Noreen Bhatti said "The problem which I had been facing was non- conducive atmosphere being a woman. She urged to start training sessions for her colleagues to ensuring positive atmosphere for women in office." According to them, mostly buildings were not constructed according to their disabilities like any physical disability or availability of medical practitioners for them to regular treat their life-long diseases or managing any emergency like situation.

/778

Related Topics

Women All

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.