Working women facing hardships at offices due to lack of facilities in Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Special working women were facing several hardships at offices in Baluchistan due to deficiency of required facilities and demanded of the authorities concerned to formulate a mechanism to address their issues.

Similarly, special working women residential places were neither constructed by the concerned departments according to special persons needs nor offices were built keeping in view their requirements.

Talking to APP here,Sana Ahmad a special working woman said mostly offices do not have special ramps for easy access of disabled women and added that it is a big headache for them to approach offices with the help of colleagues which is not possible on daily basis.

She said that all required facilities should be added in the buildings to make it disabled friendly.

Another woman working with a private firm, Noreen Bhatti said "The problem which I had been facing was non- conducive atmosphere being a woman. She urged to start training sessions for her colleagues to ensuring positive atmosphere for women in office." According to them, mostly buildings were not constructed according to their disabilities like any physical disability or availability of medical practitioners for them to regular treat their life-long diseases or managing any emergency like situation.

