Working women facing public sector hostels' dearth in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Women who came from different parts of Balochistan to get jobs are facing accommodation issues due to lack of public sector hostels in Quetta city.

Women who mostly come to earn decent livelihood for their families are residing in highly rented private hostels that make it difficult for them to manage their expenses within limited income.

They had urged the departments concerned to set up public hostels in the provincial capital in to cater their housing needs.

Mehwish Baloch, a working woman said most of the women working in Quetta belonged to a humble background and could not bear heavy rents charged by the owners of private hostels. "I am earning some twenty thousand rupees per month and spend some thirty percent of my salary for fulfilling my accommodation needs.

Its truly despicable as I could not support my family when a hefty amount of my salary is being spent on paying rent of my house," she remarked.

Sanam Magsi, a private school teacher said she had to travel 20 kilometers daily for coming to Quetta to reach her residence as the provincial government had failed to build hostels in the main city.

She alleged that the government had been neglecting welfare of women because it failed to provide basic facilities, transportation service to the women in the areas.

"There has been no progress on the establishment of centres for women in Quetta. The government has planned a pink bus service but no funds were earmarked for the project in the current fiscal year," said an official of Balochistan government. Similarly, the projects of establishing women centres in Quetta, Sibi and Khuzdar, women enclave in Quetta and working women hostels in the province were in the cold storage too, he added.

According to Khadija Nasir, a public servant, told females in the conservative society of Balochistan were even deprived of basic civic needs.

She urged the authorities concerned to rectify the situation and provide them appropriate shelters by follow suiting the Federal government. She asked the government to establish baby care centres in Quetta and other cities of the province.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani said that the government had allocated Rs 600 million in the current PSDP to establish hostels for working women at divisional headquarters of the province.

An official of Women Development Balochistan said that his department was trying to get land in Quetta for various women-related projects. He said that the government's priority was to provide safe working environment for women.