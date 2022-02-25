Working women get lecture on anti harassment law, help platforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Police have started visiting work places to sensitize women on anti harassment laws and facilities including online platforms they can avail to seek help and get alleged harassers punished.

Anti harassment victim officers of every police station in the city delivered lectures to women at private schools, colleges and other work places where women work for livelihood, police spokesman said on Friday.

Initiative was taken on the orders of City Police Officer Khurram Shahzad Hiadar to develop sense of security among women and explained to them how they can avail help from women safety application and anti women harassment and violence cell.

Working women were also informed how they can download and use the women safety application and its benefits.