Working women hostel accommodation expanded, facilities improved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Women development department (WDD) Punjab has improved facilities at the working women hostel (WWH) in Multan with increase in accommodation capacity recently to benefit more women, a hostel official said on Thursday.

WWH assistant manager Mehwish Aman told APP that WDD recently provided ten (10) more beds to the hostel while a new laundry room has been built where two new bigger washing machines and two steamers have been placed for convenience of working women.

Repair and maintenance of the hostel was also in progress at WWH where new tiles have been fixed in all bathrooms while kitchens have been built at both storeys of the hostel. Ms Aman said that two ovens and as many bigger fuel gas cylinders have been placed at the kitchens to enable working women cook food or prepare tea even if there is no supply of Sui gas due to load shedding.

She said, 54 women were residing in the hostel that is properly being guarded by the security guards for their protection.