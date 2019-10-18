Working Women Hostel Authority to be established:Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz has said a working women hostel authority was being set up under public-private partnership for providing better accommodation facilities to working women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz has said a working women hostel authority was being set up under public-private partnership for providing better accommodation facilities to working women.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at her office here on Friday about the women working hostels in Vehari.

She said that the government was taking steps to provide better facilities to the working women.

"Daycare centres are also being set up in institutions where women are doing jobs so that they could not face any difficulty in up bringing of their children," she added.

She said a comprehensive plan had been made for the welfare of women and to protect their rights in the society because women were half of the population and their role was important in the national development.

She disclosed that private girls hostels would be registered through working women hostel authority and their overall arrangements and working would be monitored so that private hostels could perform better.

She said that registration of hostels would be renewed annually and SOPs would be made for private hostels by the Punjab government.

The minister maintained that employment opportunities would also be created by the establishment of working women hostel authority.

She said that work on daycare centers project was in progress speedily and daycare centers were being set up in all such institutions where 30-women are employed.

"Similarly, work is under way to set up daycare authority as well," she added.

The minister also issued directions about the provision of free medical facilities at the DHQ Hospital Vehari and termed establishment of breast clinic as a good step for patients.