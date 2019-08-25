Working women plead for special quota in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special quota for working women in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will help resolve their specific problems due to financial constraints.

Working women on Monday specifically demanded for allocation a separate quota for them the Housing Scheme in order to overcome their accommodation issues in the cities. They pointed out that majority of working women belonged to middle class and they direly needed their own accommodation, which was not possible without the support of the government.

Due to low income, they couldn't purchase their own house so the only option was to rely on public sector housing schemes to help resolve their accommodation issue.

A social activist, Robina Khalid said working women needed special attention of the government as they were substantially contributing for the development of the country. They contribute to manage financial constraints of family besides performing domestic chores at home, she added.

She said that working women were the backbone of national economy, so they should be provided required facilities.

She said out of five women, one woman works at office so it was need of hour to meet their demands. She said that the government was already taking initiatives for improving living standards of women. She called for allocating separate quota for working women in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. A working woman, Tahira Akbar said that she had shifted from Hunza to Islamabad with her family for job and was paying hefty amount as house rent. She said that it was very difficult for her to manage with her salary topurchase a house.

