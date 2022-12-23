UrduPoint.com

Working Women's Day Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Working Women's Day celebrated

Punjab Population and Welfare Department organised a ceremony to celebrate 'National Working Women's Day', here on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Population and Welfare Department organised a ceremony to celebrate 'National Working Women's Day', here on Friday.

The aim of the event was to pay tribute to the role and services of working women in the society.

On the occasion, Director General Saman Rai cut the cake and appreciated the services of all the women working in the department.

The function highlighted the role of women in the development of Pakistan. Tribute was paid to the importance and services of women workers in the Population Welfare department.

Director Admin and Finance Shahid Nusrat, Director Technical Dr. Zabda Riaz, Director Mian Amjad Farooq and other senior officers also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Population Welfare Women Event All

Recent Stories

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at UET

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at UET

1 minute ago
 Historic 'bomb cyclone' freezes North America

Historic 'bomb cyclone' freezes North America

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes of 15,000 litre spurious drinks

PFA disposes of 15,000 litre spurious drinks

1 minute ago
 Opposition not interested to debate law & order: S ..

Opposition not interested to debate law & order: Sherry Rehman

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, F ..

Lahore Open Polo: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, FG/Din Polo qualify for main fi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.