Working Women's Seminar To Hold On March 13

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The district admintration Sukkur and the District Social Welfare Department will organize a seminar on the International Working Women's Day at the district council hall on March 13, said Deputy Director Social Welfare, Abdul Qudoos Memon.

Working women in education, health, police, women development, NGOs, Journalists and Social Welfare Departments will participate in the event.

