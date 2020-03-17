Works accelerated to quell spread of corona virus in Pishin: Zafar Iqbal

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday said on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari, efforts were being accelerated to quell the spread of the corona virus and sprays were being started in the respective areas against the coronavirus in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday said on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari, efforts were being accelerated to quell the spread of the corona virus and sprays were being started in the respective areas against the coronavirus in Pishin.

He said all arrangements have been finalized to cope spread of the coronavirus and an emergency was declared in the city in wake of the virus in the district.

The official said cleansing of main markets, national highways, various streets and other areas were being accelerated on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Khan Lashari to improve sanitary situation in the area.

Clean operation was started in the area and picking of garbage is being carried out in the area, he said saying sprays were being continued in areas in order to handle spread of the coronavirus.

He stressed public that they would cooperate with Municipal Corporation personnel to maintain cleansing of the areas and to control the corona virus.