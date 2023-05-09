Works going on rapidly on development projects in Balochistan: Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday said that for the improvement of infrastructure in the province, work was going on rapidly on development projects costing billions of rupees.

The completion of which will bring development and prosperity in the area, he added.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the ongoing road sector schemes included in PSDP 2022-23 Quetta zone.

In addition to all the engineer officers involved in Quetta zone, Chief Engineer Design Sajjad Baloch, Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Kakar and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the engineer officers involved in the Quetta zone regarding the progress on all ongoing projects in the road sector.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch said that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that effective and strong infrastructure was the guarantee of development of Balochistan He said that it was the first priority of the present provincial government to lay the net of development projects in the province.

He further said that the Provincial Minister of Communications and Works, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has clear instructions that there should be no delay in the ongoing development projects in the province, all development projects should be completed on time.