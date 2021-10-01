UrduPoint.com

Works, Services Minister For Better Strategy To Cope With Rain Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Works, services minister for better strategy to cope with rain emergencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :In view of the alert issued by Met department for another rain spell in Sindh, Provincial Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Friday presided over a high level meeting to review arrangements to deal with downpour in Tando Muhammad Khan and monitor relief activities.

MPA Syed Ejaz Shah was also accompanied him on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting Zia expressed the hope that with adopting better strategy and collective efforts we could cope with the rain emergencies, however, we should also remain in close contact in that regard.

Ejaz Shah directed officers concerned to be ready to properly handle the accumulated water and relief activities so that people could be saved from any disaster.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti apprised the meeting that last year around 400 mm rain was recorded in Tando Muhammad Khan district but poor and old drainage system disrupted the relief activities, however, measures were under way to improve the situation.

He further said unannounced loadshedding also created hurdles in the drainage work.

On this HESCO officer assured the meeting that no loadshedding to be carried out during a rain emergency.

The minister directed district health officers to remain alert with the availability of paramedical staff, ambulance, medicines and other essential healthcare material in order to face any untoward situation.

The assistant commissioner and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Water Alert Tando Muhammad Khan From

Recent Stories

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given ..

TTP militants desiring to shun militancy be given chance to join mainstream : Ch ..

38 seconds ago
 CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

CCPO listens to people's complaints in open court

39 seconds ago
 Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In as I ..

Guinean Coup Leader Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In as Interim President

41 seconds ago
 France Freezes Gas Prices to Curb Energy Inflation ..

France Freezes Gas Prices to Curb Energy Inflation - Government

3 minutes ago
 UN Urges Donors to 'Fast-Track' Disbursement of $1 ..

UN Urges Donors to 'Fast-Track' Disbursement of $1.2Bln Pledges as Only $135Mln ..

3 minutes ago
 Zaffar lauds police for recovering missing kid

Zaffar lauds police for recovering missing kid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.