Works, Services Minister For Better Strategy To Cope With Rain Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :In view of the alert issued by Met department for another rain spell in Sindh, Provincial Minister for Works and Services Zia Abbas Shah Friday presided over a high level meeting to review arrangements to deal with downpour in Tando Muhammad Khan and monitor relief activities.

MPA Syed Ejaz Shah was also accompanied him on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting Zia expressed the hope that with adopting better strategy and collective efforts we could cope with the rain emergencies, however, we should also remain in close contact in that regard.

Ejaz Shah directed officers concerned to be ready to properly handle the accumulated water and relief activities so that people could be saved from any disaster.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti apprised the meeting that last year around 400 mm rain was recorded in Tando Muhammad Khan district but poor and old drainage system disrupted the relief activities, however, measures were under way to improve the situation.

He further said unannounced loadshedding also created hurdles in the drainage work.

On this HESCO officer assured the meeting that no loadshedding to be carried out during a rain emergency.

The minister directed district health officers to remain alert with the availability of paramedical staff, ambulance, medicines and other essential healthcare material in order to face any untoward situation.

The assistant commissioner and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

