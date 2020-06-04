Works starts on solarization of 8000 schools, 4000 mosques, 187 BHUs

Despite ongoing pandemic Covid-19 hazardous situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has carried on her developmental approach to start works on solarization of 8000 schools, 4000 mosques and 187 basic health units (BHUs) as per "Access to clean Energy program".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Despite ongoing pandemic Covid-19 hazardous situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has carried on her developmental approach to start works on solarization of 8000 schools, 4000 mosques and 187 basic health units (BHUs) as per "Access to clean Energy program".

The projects after completion would prove as effective control over current energy crisis. In this context, a signing ceremony regarding awarding of projects to contractors in order to start on working was held under the supervision of Secretary Power Zubair Khan and Chief Executive Officer, PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan here on Wednesday at PEDO House.

As per government declared SOPs the ceremony has been confined to only selective concerned people to attend the same. The project director solarization of 8000 Schools and 187 BHUs Pir Aimal and project director solarization of 4000 mosques Mr.

Khurram Durrani have signed the agreements with selected contractors to start working on projects respectively.

With the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB) of Rs. 4.4 billion total 8000 schools and 187 BHUs will be converted to solarized system and about Rs. 2.4 billion of Annual Development Program (ADP) will be utilized for the solarization of 4000 mosques in the province.

These projects will be completed within next 2 years time period. These projects will be added as loadsheding free facility to the schools, mosques and BHUs.

Moreover, due to active interest of Advisor Power KP Mr. Himayat ullah Khan and PEDO Board of Directors members it has been possible to start on practicle work on solar projects in the province despite the dangerous situation of Covid-19 in the country and particular in province.