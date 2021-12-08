Works underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that works were underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and Ibrahim Raheem Tola Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that works were underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and Ibrahim Raheem Tola Road.

He passed these remarks while reviewing uplift works at Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and adjacent areas.

He said that these roads were in dilapidated conditions since long and the people were facing hardships.

The improvement would be witnessed after the development works, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the past, these roads were neglected but now the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is focusing on these roads, adding that the works would be completed in a day time.

If there is a will to do works, powers do not matter, he observed.

On the occasion, the area people expressed gratitude to the Administrator for carrying out uplift works.