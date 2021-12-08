UrduPoint.com

Works Underway For Renovation Of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Works underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that works were underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and Ibrahim Raheem Tola Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that works were underway for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and Ibrahim Raheem Tola Road.

He passed these remarks while reviewing uplift works at Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and adjacent areas.

He said that these roads were in dilapidated conditions since long and the people were facing hardships.

The improvement would be witnessed after the development works, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the past, these roads were neglected but now the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is focusing on these roads, adding that the works would be completed in a day time.

If there is a will to do works, powers do not matter, he observed.

On the occasion, the area people expressed gratitude to the Administrator for carrying out uplift works.

Related Topics

Karachi Jail Road

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

3 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

18 minutes ago
 Pak-China bilateral trade, Pakistan's exports to C ..

Pak-China bilateral trade, Pakistan's exports to China setting records this year ..

3 minutes ago
 Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain development to further boo ..

Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain development to further boost tourism in KP

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: HN, Remounts, Barry ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: HN, Remounts, Barry's/BN 2 carve out victories

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches biggest social protection ..

Prime Minister launches biggest social protection programme to provide maximum r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.