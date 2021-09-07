Works underway on various mega projects: Awais Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah said that despite tough challenges the Sindh government served the masses dedicatedly

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Sindh, Syed Awais Shah said that despite tough challenges the Sindh government served the masses dedicatedly.

This he said while talking to a group of delegation at his residence here on Tuesday.

He said that the public representative without any political affiliation served the masses by addressing their problems being comforted to them since long.

He said currently work under way on many mega projects like provision of Sui Gas in remote areas, construction of roads, bridges, pavement of streets and provision of clean drinking waters were included in the priorities of the government.

He said work on many projects in different villages was continued and soon it would be completed.

He said that demand notices have been released for the gas connection in all talukas and soon people would get the facility.