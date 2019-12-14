Works Wing directed to expedite construction work at Capital Development Authority hospital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had directed its Works Wing to expedite construction work at the additional block of CDA Hospital for in time completion of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) had directed its Works Wing to expedite construction work at the additional block of CDA Hospital for in time completion of the project.

The development work was under progress whereas after completing excavation, work on lean concrete had been started, said CDA spokesperson in a press release.

Construction of additional block at Capital Hospital was started in September and now it was shaping up as excavation for the building had already been completed while lean concrete placing and binding of reinforcement steel of raft footing was underway. Effective monitoring was being carried out to ensure quality and pace of work as well, he said while updating the current status of the project.

Moreover, he said in line with the instructions of the authorities , construction work was being mostly carried out after outdoor patient door (OPD) hours or at time when hospital had comparatively low inflow of patients. "Proper cordoning of the construction area has also been ensured for the safety of patients visiting the hospital so that they have to face no difficulties due to construction activities," he added.

Like many other projects, construction of additional block at CDA Hospital remained on cards for years, however, incumbent management realizing the importance of this project, not only allocated funds for the project rather removed hurdles and formally launched the work on the project in order to provide improved medical facilities to the patients.

"Additional block will be five-storey building and will have 100 beds facility, which includes air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities. . Furthermore, intensive care units (ICUs) and coronary care units (CCUs) will be established in this block. The project's estimated cost is Rs 168million," he added.

He went on to mention that the construction of additional block at CDA hospital would not only facilitate thousands of CDA's serving and retired employees rather facilitate private patients with latest medical facilities. However, instructions were issued to the concerned formation of Engineering wing to ensure effective monitoring to continue quality work at the project, he added.