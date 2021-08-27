Workshop concludes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A two-day-long workshop titled 'Handing Cultural Heritage in Disaster Situations' was concluded at Alhamra art museum Gaddafi stadium, here on Friday.

The workshop was organized with the support of 'ICCROM FAR COLL Asia' to raise awareness and prepare the museum staff to protect valued objects and collections by training them to handle the art objects through presentations, case studies and hands-on activities.

Talking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that practical steps were being taken to protect cultural heritage, adding that these kind of activities would provide awareness on technical aspects of protection of cultural heritage. She said that the workshop's purpose is to train the staff to protect valuable artwork in case of any disaster.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants at the end of the workshop.