Workshop: digital access to books, at Government College Women University Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:02 PM

A training workshop for librarians began at Government College Women University Faisalabad here Tuesday in which professionals will be given training regarding digital libraries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:

Addressing the opening session, Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said that providing access to e-books through automation system in any society, especially at educational institutes held great importance.

Librarian Misbah Bashir, course coordinator from NTU Mushtaq Ahmed highlighted that students would benefit from modern library software and thus get easy access to online books and data.

Faculty members and a large number of students joined the workshop.

