Workshop discusses action plan to mitigate climate change impacts

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A workshop organized by the Local Government Department in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination and UNICEF here on Wednesday for the "Climate Action Plan" in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector of Azad Kashmir discussed different suggestions to mitigate the climate change affects on WASH.

The objective of the workshop was to determine priorities for addressing the impacts of climate change on the WASH in Azad Kashmir and to finalize the action plan for the region.

During the workshop, discussions were held on the increasing impacts of climate change in Azad Kashmir, related issues, and possible solutions.

Participants extensively deliberated on setting priorities to mitigate the effects of climate change on WASH and proposed recommendations related to policy formulation, adoption of natural methods, infrastructure maintenance/cleaning, and the use of alternative energy sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of Local Government Shahid Ayub emphasized that climate change is affecting the entire world, and unfortunately, Azad Kashmir is among the most affected regions.

He stated that for the survival of humanity, everyone must fulfill their individual responsibilities.

He urged people to be responsible citizens by avoiding excessive water usage, as water is a precious gift of nature.

He also called on the Department of Information and Religious Affairs to play their role in raising public awareness about this issue.

He stressed that a practical action plan to combat the effects of climate change is the need of the hour, as the region was severely impacted by climate change.

UNICEF’s WASH program Officer, Stewart, conducted a session for the workshop participants, providing background information on the Climate WASH program and action plan developed for Azad Kashmir.

Deputy Director of Research Policy at the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Ms. Saima Nazir, informed the participants that the Federal Ministry of Climate Change, in collaboration with UNICEF, is developing action plans for all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, which will later be incorporated into the federal plan. She highlighted that Kashmir’s water reserves serve as a lifeline for the federation and the provinces.

Deputy Director of Local Government, Babar Minhas, outlined the objectives of the workshop and expressed gratitude to UNICEF, the Ministry of Climate Change, and the participants.

He informed the attendees that Azad Kashmir is currently experiencing severe impacts of climate change, with natural water springs drying up, minimal snowfall, and an absence of seasonal rains. The existing glaciers are rapidly melting, and the region is facing a global issue that requires both resources and commitment. Due to drought, crops and fruits are not yielding, which poses a risk of a food crisis.

He further emphasized that Pakistan is facing severe climate change effects and thanked the distinguished guests from UNICEF and the federal Ministry of Climate Change for their cooperation.

The workshop was attended by Director of Public Relations Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas, Director of Social & Digital Media Muhammad Bashir Mirza, Additional Secretaries of Energy & Water Resources, Education, Director of Religious Affairs, officials from the Local Government Department, Public Health Engineering, Forest Department, education Department, District Council, Planning & Development Department, Disaster Management, as well as representatives from the University of Kashmir and academia.

The participants provided actionable recommendations for improving the WASH sector in Azad Kashmir.