Workshop Explores Carbon Market Potential In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A consultative workshop titled "Unlocking the Potential of Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Regulatory Need Assessment" was held on Wednesday to explore the potential of carbon markets in the region.

Organized by the Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the event featured Denmark's Ambassador, Jakob Linulf as the guest of honor.

The workshop aimed to discuss opportunities and challenges in carbon markets, identify regulatory needs, explore success stories, and address bottlenecks and knowledge gaps around carbon trading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sarah Rehman, Chief of the International Development Section, emphasized the urgent need for climate action in Pakistan, highlighting the department's commitment through dedicated efforts and stakeholder collaboration.

The participants gained valuable insights into the potential of carbon markets, while the Ambassador praised the initiative and stressed the importance of collaboration in tackling climate change.

The workshop fostered a collaborative environment, bringing together stakeholders to discuss and explore opportunities in carbon markets.

