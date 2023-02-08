UrduPoint.com

Workshop For Account Officers Organized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Workshop for Account Officers organized

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-day training workshop was organized on Wednesday on the instructions of Accountant General Punjab Ammar Naqvi and under the supervision of Additional Accountant General Samia Mustansar for Account Officers of seven districts of Gujranwala/Gujarat Division here at District Accounts Office, Sialkot Deputy Accountant General MIS Zubda Mubashir, District Account Officer Sialkot Naveed Anjum and Accounts Officers of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Narowal and Wazirabad participated in the workshop.

Additional Accountant General Samia Mustansar while giving a detailed briefing about the online registration system of Implementation of rejection and redemption checklist said that advance technology was being used to modernize the accounts department and improve the quality of services.

She said that direct monitoring of objections to bills by Accounts Offices was aimed at ensuring transparency, so the implementation of the instructions was the responsibility of District Accounts Officers, in this regard.

Additional Accountant General said that the District Accounts Officers should appoint responsible auditors on the payrolls according to the workload.

She said that it was the responsibility of the auditors to use the software to register the rejection and redemption of bills in the system. However Assistant/Accounts Officers can also update it.

She added that the use of online software will now also help in reducing the use of stationery.

More Stories From Pakistan

