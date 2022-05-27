UrduPoint.com

Workshop For Hajj Pilgrims Continues At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 05:59 PM

Workshop for Hajj pilgrims continues at Alhamra

A five-day Hajj training workshop continued for pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A five-day Hajj training workshop continued for pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday.

Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar chaired the session.

On the second day, Rehan Abbas said, "The Directorate of Hajj Punjab has been making every effort to provide complete training to pilgrims so that they can avoid any difficulty in performance of Hajj.

"We must seek guidance from ulema regarding performance of Hajj in an exact manner."

Related Topics

Hajj Punjab From

Recent Stories

Keeping True to its Hot Selling Trend realme C35 G ..

Keeping True to its Hot Selling Trend realme C35 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

48 seconds ago
 Twitter Shareholders File Lawsuit Against Musk Acc ..

Twitter Shareholders File Lawsuit Against Musk Accusing Him of Market Manipulati ..

1 minute ago
 TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award ..

TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award 2021

12 minutes ago
 England Test coach McCullum eager to support 'stro ..

England Test coach McCullum eager to support 'strong leader' Stokes

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif to remain alive in history of Pakista ..

Nawaz Sharif to remain alive in history of Pakistan for conducting nuclear tests ..

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.2100 to Rs.141,200 per t ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.2100 to Rs.141,200 per tola 27 May 2022

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.