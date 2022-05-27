Workshop for Hajj pilgrims continues at Alhamra

A five-day Hajj training workshop continued for pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A five-day Hajj training workshop continued for pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday.

Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar chaired the session.

On the second day, Rehan Abbas said, "The Directorate of Hajj Punjab has been making every effort to provide complete training to pilgrims so that they can avoid any difficulty in performance of Hajj.

"We must seek guidance from ulema regarding performance of Hajj in an exact manner."