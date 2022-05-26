UrduPoint.com

Workshop For Hajj Pilgrims Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Workshop for Hajj pilgrims held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-religious Harmony, Government of Pakistan and Directorate of Hajj, Lahore, jointly organized a workshop for Hajj pilgrims on administrative matters at Al-Hamra Arts Council here on Thursday.

Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Deputy Director of Hajj Punjab Muhammad Mujeeb Shah,Younis Mughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi briefed the pilgrims about various administrative matters during the five-day program, said official spokesperson.

Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar, while addressing the participants, said the department was making efforts to provide complete training and facilities to pilgrims so that they may not face difficulties during the Hajj.

He requested all the pilgrims to pray for the development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hajj Punjab May All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in ..

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in Islamabad 'Red Zone' Amid Mas ..

51 minutes ago
 Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

2 hours ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.