Workshop For Journalists Held At Bahawalpur Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Workshop for Journalists held at Bahawalpur Police Lines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The district police of Bahawalpur have organized a training workshop for young journalists, especially for students of the Media Studies Department at the Police Lines.

According to a spokesman for Bahawlapur, following the vision of Inspector General Police, Punjab, the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, organized a workshop with the title “Young Journalists Leadership Program” at the Police Lines Bahawalpur here.

The training workshop, which remained continuous for a week, concluded. It was attended by young journalists, especially students of media studies at Islamia University Bahawalpur. The demonstrators and master trainers informed the participants about new trends in journalism and information technology through their lectures in the workshop..

