Workshop For Mediamen Held In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Speakers at a workshop urged the Media to convince people especially parents not to link their demands with immunization of children as it hindered the efforts aiming to eliminate the crippling disease.

The one-day orientation workshop for media persons on polio eradication initiative was arranged by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at a local hotel here on Friday.

They said that belief in false and baseless propaganda by people, especially parents, had put the health of children at stake.

Miss Nosheen, Bakhtwar Nazeer, Maqsood Imam, Saeed Ali Shah and others spoke on the occasaion.

