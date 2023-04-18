Workshop for PHP officers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A capacity-building workshop for officers of the Punjab Highway Patrol Police was held at the Police Lines here on Tuesday.

At least 30 officials from Faisalabad region participated in the workshop.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal and DSP Malik Muhammad Amin were also present on the occasion.

Director Burn Unit Allied Hospital scholar Dr Saeed Ashraf Cheema delivered alecture while SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal also spoke.