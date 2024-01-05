Workshop for police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A training workshop was held at Police Lines to familiarize the new staff of the front desk with the latest software being used by Punjab police on Friday.

SSA Muhammad Danish Shafique trained 33 new recruits of the front desk staff and detailed information was given to them about the working of the front desk of police stations.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the front desk was the first face of the police

and it was the duty of the staff to provide better facilities to citizens who come to police stations.