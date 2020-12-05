UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop For Police Investigation Officers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Workshop for police investigation officers held

KASUR, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A weekly workshop for investigation officers was held at DPO office here on Saturday.

The aim of holding workshop for investigation officers was to check the incidents of child abuses and bring improvement in the investigation process.

Prosecutors delivered lectures to the investigation officers and imparted training to enable them how to avoid flawed investigation of the cases.

Recent Stories

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

33 minutes ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

57 minutes ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

43 minutes ago

Rights of special persons to be ensured: CM aide

43 minutes ago

Punjab-C, KP-A enter into semi-finals of U16 Hocke ..

43 minutes ago

Russia to 'Accrete' Arctic, Northern Regions Over ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.