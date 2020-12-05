Workshop for police investigation officers held

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A weekly workshop for investigation officers was held at DPO office here on Saturday.

The aim of holding workshop for investigation officers was to check the incidents of child abuses and bring improvement in the investigation process.

Prosecutors delivered lectures to the investigation officers and imparted training to enable them how to avoid flawed investigation of the cases.