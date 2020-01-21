UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop For Script Writer, Voice-over To Be Held On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:56 PM

Workshop for script writer, voice-over to be held on Friday

A one day free workshop for script writing and voice-over will be held here on Friday for young aspirants who intended to understand the various elements of these arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A one day free workshop for script writing and voice-over will be held here on Friday for young aspirants who intended to understand the various elements of these arts.

Organized by Nifty Sphere - Institute of Arts and Designing, the course has been designed to teach aspirants the writing style that will determine the nature of voice over text along with affecting the fact how "listenable" it is.

One of the organizers told that the art of voice-over has been dying in the country as there has been no significant voice-over artists after the great Moin AKhtar, Zia Mohiudin and the likes.

This workshop intended to correct the common mistakes in script writing forvoice- overs such as long, academic-sounding, repetitive sentences that makes the listeners to move on quicker than short, plain-language sentences.

"We will teach the participants about tone, pitch, tempo, and volume, vocabulary and terminologies and how to instantly incorporate these concepts while transforming lackluster reads into marketable performances", he added.

Related Topics

Young

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

15 minutes ago

NHMP Motorway Zone helped 214,000 passengers in 2 ..

20 seconds ago

Belarus to Seek to Supply 30-40% of Required Oil V ..

22 seconds ago

Interest Rate and Inflation to start reducing from ..

25 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case for two week agai ..

27 seconds ago

How can PM order inquiry against judge when he has ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.