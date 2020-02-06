UrduPoint.com
Workshop For Script Writer, Voice-over Tomorrow

Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

A one day free workshop for script writing and voice-over will be held tomorrow for young aspirants who intended to understand the various elements of these arts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A one day free workshop for script writing and voice-over will be held tomorrow for young aspirants who intended to understand the various elements of these arts.

Organized by Nifty Sphere - Institute of Arts and Designing, the course has been designed to teach aspirants the writing style that will determine the nature of voice over text along with affecting the fact how "listenable" it is.

One of the organizers of the event, Ahmad Murtaza told that the art of voice-over has been dying in the country as there has been no significant voice-over artists after the great Moin AKhtar, Zia Mohiudin and the likes.

This workshop intended to correct the common mistakes in script writing forvoice- overs such as long, academic-sounding, repetitive sentences that makes the listeners to move on quicker than short, plain-language sentences.

"We will teach the participants about tone, pitch, tempo, and volume, vocabulary and terminologies and how to instantly incorporate these concepts while transforming lackluster reads into marketable performances", he added.

