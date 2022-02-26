Workshop for teachers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A two-day workshop for government school teachers was organized in collaboration with the District Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, UNICEF and a local NGO in which teachers were given training to protect students from violence.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mian Riaz Ahmed participated as chief guest in the worship at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Model Town.

Certificates were also distributed among participants of the workshop regardingpromotion of online safety and discipline.