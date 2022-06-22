Workshop for water micro-biological testing held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority organised an awareness and training workshop regarding water micro-biological testing here at PSQCA offices on Wednesday.

PSQCA Director Engineer Khuram Mateen informed the participants about importance of testing the water and role of the Authority in standardization.

Assistant Director Dr Imran Khan delivered a lecture to create awareness among the participants about process of micro-biological testing of water and the diseases, caused by virus and bacteria in water.

The participants appreciated the PSQCA for organising the workshop and stressed organising more workshops in this regard.

Water Association representatives Muhammad Wasif, Ata Muhyuddin, representatives of the government, private laboratories and industries, consultants and students attended the workshop.