Workshop Held About Rights Of Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:18 PM

Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, Social Organization "Handicap International" and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, organized a workshop about the rights of special persons, to impart training to officers of the relevant departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, Social Organization "Handicap International" and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, organized a workshop about the rights of special persons, to impart training to officers of the relevant departments.

The experts imparted training to the officers about rights of special persons and on different topics discussed in detail about the rights of special persons in the light of International agreements, said a statement.

These experts include Director Ministry of Human Rights Islamabad Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Regional Director Ministry of Human Rights, Karachi Iqbal Pasha Shaikh, Deputy Director Ministry of Human Rights Islamabad Zulfiqar Ali Jhumat and AdditionalSecretary, DEPD Abubakar Sufi.

