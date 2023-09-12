Open Menu

Workshop Held At UoS

September 12, 2023

Workshop held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Under the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), the College of Agriculture of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized an international workshop on "Making Quality Count - Working Together from Farm to Consumer for the next Kinnow Season" on Tuesday.

The workshop aimed to strengthen linkage between stakeholders of the citrus value chain and amplify the strategic partnerships between the ACIAR and the UoS to boost the Kinnow industry's productivity and sustainability in Pakistan.

Principal Horticulture Supply Chain Services Australia Dr Gerard McEviely said '' The ACIAR project is focused on achieving sustained improvement in the well-being of smallholder citrus families by enabling their men, women, and youth to benefit from participation in inclusive value chains that meet market needs and provide equitable returns to farmers.''The workshop was attended by representatives from partner universities, organizations, growers,and processors.

