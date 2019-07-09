UrduPoint.com
Workshop Held At Yyub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

A day-long workshop on sugarcane production was held under the aegis of Sugarcane Research Institute and Development Board at Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) here Tuesday

Director Bio-technology Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi was the chief guest, while Dr Shahid Afghan, Dr Naeem Ahmed, Dost Muhammad Baloch President Pakistan Society of Sugarcane Technology were among the speakers.

While addressing, Dr Zafar said that sugarcane per acre production could be enhance by proper use of fertilizers and applying modern agriculture technology.

He said that Pakistan stands on fifth number in world community in respect of sugarcane cultivation and on sixth number in respect of sugar production.

Chief Executive Sugarcane Research and Development Board Dr Shahid Afghan said that sugarcane department was working on right utilization of agriculture inputs besides making experiments for increasing per acre production in limited resources.

Dr Naeem Ahmed said the objective of holding workshop was to introduce the farmers with proper utilization of fertilizer, seed ratio, and eradication of weeds from fields etc.

Dost Muhammad Baloch said that per acre sugarcane production could be brought at par with Brazil and India if our farmers follow the recommendations of agriculture department for cultivation of crop.

